NA Speaker extends congratulations, best wishes to military leadership

ISLAMABAD, Dec 04 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has extended heartfelt congratulations to the Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, on his appointment as the country’s first Chief of Defence Forces.

Expressing his best wishes on assuming this vital national responsibility, NA Speaker said that the appointment of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir is a clear testament to his outstanding professional competence and leadership abilities, said a news release.

Ayaz Sadiq said that the appointment of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir as Chief of Defence Forces is highly commendable and will further strengthen the harmony among Pakistan’s Army, Navy, and Air Force under his leadership.

He added that the nation takes immense pride in the courage and bravery of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Defence Forces.

Ayaz Sadiq also paid tribute to Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for his bold decisions during Indian aggression.

He said that under the leadership of the Chief of Defence Forces, the Pakistan Armed Forces gave a decisive response to Indian attacks and enhanced Pakistan’s stature at both regional and global levels.

He further noted that the Armed Forces, under his leadership, have taken highly effective measures to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

Ayaz Sadiq expressed confidence that Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir’s appointment would prove to be beneficial for the country and would play a crucial role in strengthening Pakistan’s defence capabilities.

He also congratulated the Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Zaheer Babar Sidhu, on the extension of his tenure.

Ayaz Sadiq said that under the leadership of Air Chief Zaheer Babar Sidhu, the Pakistan Air Force gave a crushing response to Indian aggression and earned global recognition for its professionalism.

He extended his best wishes to Air Chief Zaheer Babar Sidhu as well and expressed hope that he would continue to further strengthen the country’s aerial defence capabilities with the same dedication and skill.