NA Speaker extends condolences over Najma Hameed’s death

ISLAMABAD, Dec 03 (APP):National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Saturday extended the deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies over the sad demise of (PML-N) leader Begum Najma Hameed.

Paying moving tribute to Najma Hameed, who was the maternal aunt of Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ms Marriyum Aurangzeb, Speaker and Deputy Speaker said her untimely death has deprived the country of the services of a principled, intelligent and brave political leader. Her political and social services will be remembered for long.

They said Begum Najma, who was the sister of MNA Tahira Aurangzeb, remained loyal to her party the PML-N, during difficult times.

Speaker, Deputy Speaker prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and expressed deep sympathy to bereaved family members, especially Tahira Aurangzeb and Marriyum Aurangzeb, the sister and niece of the deceased respectively.