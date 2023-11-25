NA Speaker expresses grief over tragic fire incident in Karachi shopping mall

ISLAMABAD, Nov 25 (APP): National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Parvez Ashraf on Saturday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic fire incident that occurred at a shopping mall in Karachi.

In a statement, he conveyed his condolences for the loss of valuable lives in the fire incident, expressing profound grief over the tragic loss of human lives.

He further extended heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved families, emphasizing the need for immediate medical facilities for those injured in the fire.

Expressing deep regret over the irreparable loss of life and property caused by the fire incident, Raja Parvez Ashraf said.

“The magnitude of the tragedy is truly distressing, and our thoughts are with those who have been affected.”

The Speaker called for the prompt provision of medical facilities to the injured victims of the fire, urging swift action to ensure their speedy recovery.