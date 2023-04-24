NA Speaker, Dy Speaker offer condolences over death of pilgrims

ISLAMABAD, Apr 24 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani have expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives in a road accident in Sehwan Sharif.

In separate condolence messages on Monday, the National Assembly Speaker and his deputy expressed their heartfelt sympathies with the families of those who died in the accident.

The unfortunate devotees were en route to Sehwan Sharif from Jamshoro in a coaster for the pilgrimage at the Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine.

The Speaker and Deputy Speaker prayed to Allah Almighty to forgive the deceased and give courage and strength to the family members to bear this irreparable loss.

They prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and instructed to the relevant authorities to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.