NA Speaker, Dy Speaker condole demise of Babul Khan Jakhrani

ISLAMABAD, Apr 07 (APP): Speaker of National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of the former Member National Assembly, Mir Ahmed Nawaz Khan known as Mir Babul Khan Jakhrani, father of Chief Whip for the Pakistan Peoples Party in National Assembly/ MNA, Mir Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to Mir Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani and the bereaved family.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq paid rich tribute to the political and social services of the late Mir Babul Khan Jakhrani.

He said that the deceased was a dignified political and social figure whose contributions to public service will be remembered for a long time.

Ayaz Sadiq said that parents are a precious blessing from Almighty Allah and their loss is an irreparable tragedy and a profound shock.

He expressed his grief to MNA Mir Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani and his family, saying that he equally shares their sorrow in this difficult time.

Ayaz Sadiq also offered prayers for the departed soul, praying that Allah Almighty grant him the highest ranks in Jannat-ul-Firdous and bless the bereaved family with patience and strength to bear this irreparable loss.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah has also expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of former MNA Mir Babul Khan Jakhrani.

He extended heartfelt condolences to MNA Mir Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani and the bereaved family.

The Deputy Speaker said that the loss of a father is a profound tragedy and leaves a void in one’s life that can never be filled.

He paid tribute to the late Nawab Mir Babul Khan Jakhrani, describing him as a sincere and principled political figure who rendered valuable services to the people.

He said that Mir Babul Khan Jakhrani’s contributions to social and political spheres will always be remembered.

He prayed that Allah Almighty grant patience and strength to the bereaved family and elevate the ranks of the departed soul in Jannat-ul-Firdous.