NA Speaker, Deputy urge nation to take advantage of Lailatul Qadr to seek Allah’s forgiveness, blessings

ISLAMABAD, Apr 17 (APP):National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Monday highlighted the significance of the holy night of Lailatul Qadr and urged the nation to take advantage of the golden opportunity to seek forgiveness and closeness to Allah Almighty.

In their messages on the occasion of Lailatul Qadr, which is observed in the night of 27th Ramazan ul Mubarak, they said,”Lailatul Qadr is the night during which the Holy Quran was revealed and when the angels descend to the earth.

برکتوں اور رحمتوں سے بھری آج کی رات وطن عزیز اور ہم وطنوں کی سلامتی، ترقی و خوشحالی کو اپنی خصوصی دعاؤں میں یاد رکھیں۔

رب کریم سے دعا ہے کہ وہ تمام مسلمانوں کو قرآن پاک کی تعلیمات پر عمل کرنے اور لیلتہ القدر کی برکات سے مستفید ہونے کی توفیق عطا فرمائیں۔ آمین#ليلة_القدر #27_رمضان pic.twitter.com/42r8T9tmaD — National Assembly of 🇵🇰 (@NAofPakistan) April 17, 2023

“As it is a night of immense blessings and mercy, so one should engage in worship and supplication to Allah with humility and sincerity,” they added.

“Being the most virtuous night of the year, it has the potential to change our destiny. It is an an opportunity for us to seek forgiveness of their sins and to pray for the prosperity and development of the country.”

They urged the nation to offer special prayers for the safety, stability, and progress of the motherland.