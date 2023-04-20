NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker express condolences over Umrah pilgrim accident in Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, Apr 20 (APP): National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani have expressed their heartfelt condolences over the tragic incident in Saudi Arabia, where a bus carrying Pakistani Umrah pilgrims met with an accident, resulting in the loss of several precious lives.

In their separate messages of condolences, both the Speaker and Deputy Speaker expressed their deep sorrow and prayed for the departed souls.

They have extended their sympathies and support to the families of the victims during this difficult time.