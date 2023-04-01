NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker condemn terrorist attack on security forces in Balochistan; offer condolences

ISLAMABAD, Apr 01 (APP): National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Saturday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on security forces in Kech district of Balochistan.

The attack, which occurred today, resulted in the martyrdom of four security personnel.

Expressing deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker NA paid tribute to the services of these brave sons of the motherland who had laid down their lives in the line of duty.

They also paid tribute to the sacrifices of the security personnel who are responsible to maintain the security of the country and its citizens.

The Speaker and the Deputy Speaker offered their condolences to the families of the martyred personnel and prayed for their elevated ranks in the hereafter.

They also expressed solidarity with the bereaved families and assured them that the entire nation stands with them in this hour of grief.