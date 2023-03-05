NA Speaker, Deputy condemn deadly bomb blast in Bannu; vow to deal terrorists with iron hands

ISLAMABAD, Mar 05 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Sunday strongly condemned the deadly bomb blast in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The bomb blast resulted in the loss of precious human lives and left many injured.

Expressing their deep sorrow and grief over the tragic incident, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and extended heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved families.

قومی اسمبلی سپیکر راجہ پرویز اشرف اور ڈپٹی سپیکر زاہد اکرم درانی کا بنوں بم دھماکے کے شہدا اور چلاس بس حادثے میں جاں بحق ہونے والوں کے درجات کی بلندی ، زخمی ہونے والوں کی جلد صحتیابی اور لواحقین کے صبر و جمیل کیلئے دعا_ — National Assembly of 🇵🇰 (@NAofPakistan) March 5, 2023

They acknowledged the pain of the aggrieved families and stated that the sacrifices made by security personnel would remain alive in people’s hearts.

The Speaker and Deputy Speaker also vowed to deal with the terrorists, who were enemies of humanity, with iron hands.

They called for punishment of those who work on the nefarious agenda of the enemy in accordance with the law.

The National Assembly Speaker and Deputy Speaker prayed that those who lost their lives may have eternal peace and solace in the hereafter. They also prayed for the grant of peace and patience to the bereaved families and the early recovery of the injured individuals.