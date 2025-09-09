Wednesday, September 10, 2025
NA speaker congratulates Rana Sanaullah on Senate victory

ISLAMABAD, Sep 09 (APP):National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday extended sincere congratulations to Prime Minister’s Adviser Rana Sanaullah on his victory in the Senate elections.
In his message, the Speaker stated that Rana Sanaullah’s victory is a testament to the trust and confidence placed in him by the party leadership and members of the Punjab Assembly.
He further remarked that the inclusion of a seasoned and astute leader like Rana Sanaullah in the Senate would bode well for the strength and continuity of parliamentary democracy.
The Speaker stated that the success of leaders committed to parliamentary traditions and democratic values is a guarantee of political stability in the country. He noted that Rana Sanaullah’s inclusion in the Senate would strengthen effective legislation and further amplify the public voice.
Extending his best wishes, the Speaker said that Rana Sanaullah’s presence in the Upper House would be a positive step for parliamentary democracy.
