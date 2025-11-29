NA Speaker congratulates Pakistan team on tri-nation T20 victory

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 29 (APP): National Assembly (NA) Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Saturday congratulated the Pakistan cricket team on their victory in the tri-nation T20 series final.

In his statement, he extended felicitations to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, as well as the team management and coaching staff. He also conveyed his best wishes to the national side for the upcoming competitions.

The Speaker said Pakistan’s young players possess immense potential and lauded the team’s impressive performance in the series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

By winning the final of the tri-nation T20 series, he noted, the team has brought pride to the country and the nation. He commended the side’s outstanding teamwork throughout the tournament, adding that their collective effort was noteworthy and had brought honor to the flag of Pakistan.