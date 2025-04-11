23.9 C
Islamabad
Friday, April 11, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalNA Speaker congratulates Noor Zaman on winning world under-23 squash championship
National

NA Speaker congratulates Noor Zaman on winning world under-23 squash championship

5
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Apr 10 (APP):National Assembly, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, extended heartfelt congratulations to Noor Zaman for his remarkable victory in the World Under-23 Squash Championship.
Commending Noor Zaman’s outstanding performance, the speaker said that the young athlete has made Pakistan proud on the international stage.
“Noor Zaman’s exceptional display in the World Under-23 Squash Championship has brought great honour to the nation,” he stated.
The speaker emphasized that Noor’s talent is a source of national pride and expressed hope that Pakistan would soon reclaim its lost glory in the sport of squash.
He further added that the youth of Pakistan possess immense potential and are capable of achieving great success globally.
Speaker Ayaz Sadiq also conveyed his best wishes to Noor Zaman for even greater achievements in the future.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan