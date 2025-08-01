NA Speaker congratulates nation on historic satellite launch

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 31 (APP): National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of Pakistan following the successful launch of the country’s Remote Sensing Satellite.

In a statement, he commended the engineers and scientists behind the mission, particularly lauding the SUPARCO team for their tireless dedication and exemplary achievement.

“The successful launch marks a proud moment for the entire nation and reflects the exceptional capabilities of our scientific community,” he noted.

Speaker expressed heartfelt gratitude to China for its vital cooperation in the successful launch of Pakistan’s Remote Sensing Satellite, underscoring the deep-rooted friendship between the two nations.

He described the achievement as another milestone in bilateral relations and praised the collaborative efforts that made the mission possible.

“The satellite’s successful deployment into orbit stands as a powerful symbol of Pakistan’s growing prowess in space science and technology,” the Speaker remarked. “This accomplishment reflects our commitment to harnessing technological innovation for national development.”