Friday, August 1, 2025
HomeNationalNA Speaker congratulates nation on historic satellite launch
National

NA Speaker congratulates nation on historic satellite launch

38
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Jul 31 (APP): National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of Pakistan following the successful launch of the country’s Remote Sensing Satellite.
In a statement, he commended the engineers and scientists behind the mission, particularly lauding the SUPARCO team for their tireless dedication and exemplary achievement.
“The successful launch marks a proud moment for the entire nation and reflects the exceptional capabilities of our scientific community,” he noted.
Speaker expressed heartfelt gratitude to China for its vital cooperation in the successful launch of Pakistan’s Remote Sensing Satellite, underscoring the deep-rooted friendship between the two nations.
He described the achievement as another milestone in bilateral relations and praised the collaborative efforts that made the mission possible.
“The satellite’s successful deployment into orbit stands as a powerful symbol of Pakistan’s growing prowess in space science and technology,” the Speaker remarked. “This accomplishment reflects our commitment to harnessing technological innovation for national development.”
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan