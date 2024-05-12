NA Speaker congratulates hockey team for winning silver medal

ISLAMABAD, May 12 (APP): Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Sunday congratulated the national hockey team for winning the silver medal in the Azlan Shah Hockey tournament.

In a message, the speaker conveyed his best wishes to the national hockey team and praised their splendid game-play throughout the tournament.

He said that Pakistan’s hockey team has brought honour to the country and its people with their outstanding performance.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expressed pride over the best performance of the players and hoped that the players would continue to excel in future competitions.

He assured the team that the entire nation stands behind them, offering prayers and support for their success.