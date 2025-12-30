NA Speaker congratulates Haybat Al-Halbousi

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 30 (APP): Speaker National Assembly (NA) Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has extended warm felicitations to Haybat Al-Halbousi on his election as Speaker of the Council of Representatives of the Republic of Iraq.

He said that Haybat Al-Halbousi’s election as Speaker is a reflection of the trust and confidence reposed in him by the members of the Iraqi Parliament and the people of Iraq.

Ayaz Sadiq expressed confidence that under his leadership, the Iraqi Parliament will continue to play a constructive role in promoting democratic values, good governance and working for the betterment, welfare, and well-being of the Iraqi people.

He said that Pakistan and Iraq enjoy longstanding relations rooted in shared religion, mutual respect and common values.

Furthermore, he expressed optimism that parliamentary relations between the two brotherly countries will further strengthen and expand into meaningful cooperation.

Ayaz Sadiq conveyed his best wishes to Haybat Al-Halbousi for success in fulfilling his responsibilities and for advancing peace, progress, and prosperity in Iraq.