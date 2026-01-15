NA Speaker condoles with Syedaal Khan

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 15 (APP):Speaker of National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of the wife of Amanullah Khan Nasir, elder brother of the Acting Chairman Senate, Syedaal Khan Nasir.

In his condolence message, Ayaz Sadiq conveyed his heartfelt sympathies and condolences to Acting Chairman Senate, his brother, Amanullah Khan Nasir and the bereaved family.

Ayaz Sadiq said that the passing of the wife of Amanullah Khan Nasir is an irreparable loss for the bereaved family.

The Speaker said that he stands in solidarity with the family of Syedaal Khan Nasir and shares their sorrow in this difficult hour of grief.

Ayaz Sadiq prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the departed soul a place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and to bestow patience and strength upon the bereaved family to endure this irreparable loss.