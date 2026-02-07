Saturday, February 7, 2026
National

NA Speaker condoles Senior Journalists’ demise

ISLAMABAD, Feb 07 (APP): National Assembly, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Sunday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the passing of the Paternal Aunt of senior journalists Asim Yasin of The News and Mr. Amir Yasin of Dawn.
In his condolence message, the Speaker extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to Asim Yasin and Amir Yasin, stating that the demise of the deceased is an irreparable loss for the bereaved family.
He remarked that he shares in the grief and sorrow of the bereaved family during this difficult time.
Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the departed soul an exalted place in Jannat-ul-Firdous, and bestow patience and fortitude upon the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.
