NA Speaker condoles demise of Aun Shirazi’s wife

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP):Speaker of National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Tuesday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of the wife of senior journalist, Syed Aun Shirazi.

In his condolence message, Ayaz Sadiq extended his sympathies to Syed Aun Shirazi and the bereaved family, saying that the loss of his wife is an irreparable tragedy for the family.

Ayaz Sadiq said that he stands in solidarity with the bereaved family during this difficult time of grief and sorrow.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the departed soul a place in Jannat-ul-Firdous, and bestow patience and fortitude upon the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss