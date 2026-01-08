NA Speaker condoles death of Roshan Junejo

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 08 (APP):Speaker of National Assembly (NA) Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Thursday, visited the residence of Member National Assembly Salahuddin Junejo, to offer his condolences on the demise of his father, former Member National Assembly, late Roshan Junejo.

Ayaz Sadiq expressed deep sorrow and extended his sincere sympathies to Mr Salahuddin Junejo and the bereaved family, said a news release.

He said that the loss of a parent is an irreparable loss and a profound personal tragedy.

Paying rich tribute to the late Roshan Junejo, the NA Speaker acknowledged his valuable political and social services and said that his contributions would be remembered for a long time to come.

He also offered Fateha for the eternal peace of the departed soul and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant Sabr-e-Jameel to Salahuddin Junejo and the bereaved family.

Earlier, Ayaz Sadiq also visited the residence of Member National Assembly, Shagufta Jamani, to inquire after her health.

During the visit, he conveyed his best wishes and prayed for her early and complete recovery.

He described Ms Shagufta Jamani as an active member of the National Assembly and expressed hope that she would soon regain full health and resume her effective participation in the legislative business and proceedings of the House.

Shagufta Jamani expressed her sincere gratitude to the Speaker for his kind visit and well-wishes.

Members of the National Assembly, Mr Ijaz Hussain Jakhrani, Syed Agha Rafiullah and Syed Abdul Qadir Gillani, accompanied Ayaz Sadiq during these visits.