NA Speaker condoles death of Agha Siraj

ISLAMABAD, Oct 15 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Wednesday, expressed deep grief and sorrow over the passing of former Speaker of Sindh Assembly, Agha Siraj Durrani.

In his condolence message to the bereaved family, Ayaz Sadiq extended his heartfelt sympathies, saying that he was deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Agha Siraj Durrani.

The Speaker said that in this moment of grief, he stands in solidarity with the bereaved family.

He paid rich tribute to the late Agha Siraj Durrani for his distinguished political and social services.

Describing him as a seasoned and sagacious politician, the Speaker said that Agha Siraj Durrani’s contributions toward the promotion of democratic values and strengthening of democracy in the country will always be remembered in golden words.

“The vacuum created by his demise will not be filled for a long time,” the Speaker added.

He also prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the departed soul a high place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and to bless the bereaved family with patience and strength to bear this irreparable loss.