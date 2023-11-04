NA Speaker condemns terrorist attack on PAF training air base

ISLAMABAD, Nov 04 (APP): National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf has condemned the terrorist attack on a training air base of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in Mianwali.

The NA Speaker, in a statement issued here on Saturday, paid tribute to the security forces for thwarting the terrorist attack on the PAF training air base.

“Terrorists are resorting to cowardly acts to achieve their nefarious goals,” said the NA Speaker.

He said our armed forces are committed to completing the eradication of terrorism, adding that such acts of terrorists cannot shake the spirit of security forces.

Ashraf said the entire nation stands with the security forces in the war against terrorism.