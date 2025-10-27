NA Speaker condemns October 27 as heinous, unforgettable act

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP):National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday condemned October 27 as a ‘dark chapter’ in Pakistan’s history, calling it a heinous act that history will never forget and reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination.

In his Black Day message, the Speaker said “Indian forces illegally occupied Srinagar on October 27, 1947.This day will forever be remembered as a Black Day, highlighting the grim reality of India’s aggressive actions.”

Speaker emphasized that the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people is inalienable and enshrined in international law. “The people of Kashmir have made immense sacrifices for their legitimate rights, and no amount of oppression can shake their resolve,” he stated.

He strongly condemned India’s unilateral revocation of Articles 370 and 35-A on August 5, 2019, calling it a blatant violation of international law and United Nations Security Council resolutions.

“These actions have stripped Kashmiris of their identity and land, and have been categorically rejected by the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

The Speaker paid tribute to the martyrs and leaders of the Kashmiri freedom movement and reiterated Pakistan’s continued political, diplomatic, and moral support for the Kashmiri cause. “The Kashmir dispute remains an unfinished agenda of the partition of the subcontinent. Its resolution is essential for lasting peace in the region,” he said.

Calling on the international community, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq urged the United Nations to make its conflict resolution mechanisms more effective and proactive. “The world must play its role in ensuring peaceful resolutions to conflicts like Palestine, Gaza, and Kashmir,” he asserted.

He further stressed the need for the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions and called for immediate attention to the ongoing human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir. “Only by upholding these resolutions can global peace and justice be guaranteed,” he concluded.