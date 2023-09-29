NA speaker condemns Hangu mosque blast

ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP): Speaker of the National Assembly, Raja Pervez Ashraf on Friday strongly condemned the blast in Hangu’s mosque and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives.

The Speaker deeply shared their grief and sorrow and extended heartfelt condolences to the affected families.

He directed authorities to provide the best possible medical facilities to those injured as a result of the blast.

He emphasized that those behind such acts of terrorism are enemies of humanity and have no connection to any religion.

He said that terrorism has no place in any religion, and no religion allows its followers to engage in acts of terrorism.

The Speaker highlighted that malicious elements with an agenda to sabotage the country’s peace continue to target innocent citizens. He called for unity and resilience against these elements.