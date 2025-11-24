NA speaker condemns attack on FC headquarters in Peshawar

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP):National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday strongly condemned the Fitna-e-Khawarij attack on the Frontier Constabulary (FC) Headquarters in Peshawar.

In his statement, the Speaker paid tribute to the three Frontier Constabulary personnel who embraced martyrdom in the attack. He extended heartfelt condolences to their families, affirming that their sacrifice for the nation will always be remembered with profound respect.

Speaker reaffirmed that acts of terrorism will never shake the resolve of the Pakistani nation, stressing that citizens remain united with the country’s security forces in the fight against militancy.

He highlighted that national unity and collective determination are essential to defeating terrorism, adding that military operations against militants will continue until the threat is fully eliminated.

Sadiq further stated that the nation stands firmly behind its forces in confronting enemy conspiracies and safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty.

The speaker also offered prayers for the martyrs, seeking elevation of their ranks, and wished a swift recovery for the injured.

He acknowledged the sacrifices of the security forces as unforgettable contributions in the pursuit of peace and stability across the country.