NA speaker commiserates with Abrar Rizvi over his wife’s demise

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (APP):National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Monday commiserated with Abrar Rizvi over the demise of his wife, Ms Shahnaz Tatari, a senior journalist and columnist.

In a condolence message, the speaker expressed his heartfelt sorrow and grief over the sad demise.

Lauding the contribution of the deceased in the field of journalism, the speaker added that her services would be remembered for ever and the void created by her demise can never be filled.

He prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss.