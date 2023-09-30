NA Speaker commends security forces’ anti-terror operation in Parachinar

ISLAMABAD, Sep 30 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Saturday lauded the valiant efforts of security forces in their counter-terrorism operation in Parachinar.

The Speaker conveyed his sympathies to the family of the late Lance Naik Ghairat Khan, who exhibited exceptional bravery and embraced martyrdom during the operation.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for peace of the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude

He said, “The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with our security forces in the battle against terrorism.”

Raja Pervez Ashraf said that those who disrupt peace in the country have no affiliation with any religion, humanity, or ethical values

He said, “The heinous acts committed in Mastung and Hangu, where innocent lives and Friday prayers were targeted, have no precedence in history.”

The need of the hour is to combat terrorism with an iron hand, he added.