NA Speaker calls consultative meeting of parliamentary leaders

ISLAMABAD, Jan 11 (APP):National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has convened a consultative meeting of parliamentary leaders on January 12 at 4:00 p.m. in Parliament House, Islamabad.

The meeting, to be chaired by Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, will formulate the strategy for the 23rd session of the National Assembly.

During the meeting, parliamentary leaders will deliberate on key matters expected to come under discussion during the upcoming session of the National Assembly. All heads of parliamentary parties have been invited to attend the meeting.

APP/szm-sra