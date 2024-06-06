NA Speaker announces six-member panel of chairpersons

PM China Visit

ISLAMABAD, Jun 06 (APP): The Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Thursday announced a six-member panel of chairpersons for conducting the proceedings of the House in the absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

The Speaker, in pursuance of sub-rule one of Rule 13 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, announced that Tahir Iqbal, Syeda Shehla Raza, Romina Khurshid Alam, Syed Amin ul Haque, Shahida Begum and Riaz Fatyana would conduct the proceedings of Lower House of the Parliament in the absence of Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

