NA Speaker announces six-member panel of chairpersons

ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP): The Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Friday announced a six-member panel of chairpersons for conducting the proceedings of the House in the absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

The Speaker, in pursuance of sub-rule one of Rule 13 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, announced that Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, Syed Naveed Qamar, Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, Syeda Shehla Raza, Syed Amin ul Haque and Sher Ali Arbab would conduct the proceedings of Lower House of the Parliament in the absence of Speaker and Deputy Speaker.