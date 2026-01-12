NA Speaker announces panel of chairpersons

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 12 (APP):National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday named a six-member panel of chairpersons to preside over the House proceedings in the absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

The Speaker said the panel comprises Ali Zahid, Syeda Shehla Raza, Syed Amin-ul-Haque, Abdul Qadir Patel, Nuzhat Sadiq and Sher Ali Arbab.

Later, on the request of the Speaker, MNA Ali Muhammad Khan offered prayers for the mother of MNA Muhammad Moazzam Khan, senior politician and MNA Manzoor Wattoo, and former Governor State Bank of Pakistan Dr Shamshad Akhtar on her passing.

He also offered prayers for the martyrs, including Major Adeel Zaman in Bajaur; Captain Samad and four others in Gilgit-Baltistan; and the six police personnel martyred in Tank