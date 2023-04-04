NA should unanimously demand swift hearing of presidential reference on ZAB’s ‘judicial murder’: Riaz

ISLAMABAD, Apr 04 (APP): Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz Hussain on Tuesday demanded that the Lower House of the Parliament should unanimously call for a swift hearing of the presidential reference on the “judicial murder” of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto by the apex court pending for 12 years.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said the court should ensure timely justice in the reference like it was “doing in the case of Imran Khan”. The judges who had given the order for ZAB’s execution had been forgotten by history, he added.

Minister for Communications Asad Mehmood alleged that justice was not meted out in the election delay case as the demand of all the political parties for a full bench to hear that case was ignored.

He said the country had been facing unprecedented challenges for the last many years but it stood firm and resolute, but today the nation had been divided, which was not good.

Mehmood said the coalition parties did not demand a decision in their favour or against Imran Khan but wanted a full court bench to hear the case.

Earlier, Law Minister Azam Nazir informed the House that the Federal Cabinet demanded the apex court for early hearing of the reference filed by former president Asif Ali Zardari seeking justice for the “judicial murder” of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.