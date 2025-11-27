NA session to continue until Dec 10

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 27 (APP): The National Assembly session will continue until December 10, following a decision made by the House Business Advisory Committee on Thursday.

Chaired by Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq at Parliament House, the committee reviewed the agenda, proceedings, and duration of the 22nd session.

Committee noted that the sitting will address key legislative business, the question hour, and matters of public importance.

Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Federal Law Minister Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar and MNAs Syed Naveed Qamar, Ejaz Hussain Jakhrani, Syed Hafeezuddin, Nuzhat Sadiq, Syeda Shehla Raza, Noor Alam Khan, Sheikh Aftab, Gul Asghar Khan and Ejaz-ul-Haq attended the meeting.