NA session adjourned due to lack of quorum

ISLAMABAD, Oct 14 (APP): Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Friday adjourned the proceedings of the National Assembly till Monday 5 p.m due to lack of quorum.

As the House proceedings commenced after the recitation of the verses from the Holy Qura’an, followed by Na’at and the national anthem, Minister for Water Resources Syed Khurshid Shah took the floor and stressed that the proceedings of the House must commence at the announced time.

He said it is a matter of the sanctity of the House. He asked the lawmakers to work for the strengthening of democracy and the Parliament.

Soon after the start of question hour, Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) expressed concern over the attendance of lawmakers and pointed out the lack of a quorum.

Following this, the Deputy Speaker asked for the member count and adjourned the proceedings after finding that the House was not in order.

Besides taking up the question hour, the NA was scheduled to discuss two Calling Attention notices on matters of public importance including illegal shops and carts in the commercial centres of Islamabad.