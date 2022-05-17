NA session adjourned due to lack of quorum

ISLAMABAD, May 17 (APP): Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Tuesday adjourned the proceedings of National Assembly due to lack of the quorum till Friday 10:30 a.m.

As the House proceedings commenced after the recitation of the verses from the Holy Qura’an, Na’at and the national anthmen, Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali expressed concern over attendance of lawmakers and pointed out the lack of the quorum.

Follow which, the Deputy Speaker asked for the member-count, and adjourned the proceedings after finding that the House was not in order.

It was the private members’ day and the House was scheduled to take up 182 agenda items including 44 legislative proposals, 40 reports of various standing committees, five motions under Rule 259, two amendments in the Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business in National Assembly 2007, two calling attention notices and as many resolutions.