NA secretariat refutes Omar Ayub’s allegations on questions, calling attention notices

ISLAMABAD, Apr 16 (APP):The National Assembly Secretariat on Wednesday categorically rejected the allegations made by Leader of the Opposition, Omar Ayub Khan, against Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq concerning the handling of parliamentary questions and calling attention notices.

In an official statement, the Secretariat spokesperson clarified that a complete and transparent record is maintained regarding the submission, admissibility, and proceedings of questions and calling attention notices, including those submitted by the Leader of the Opposition.

The spokesperson said that a detailed response had already been issued to Omar Ayub, outlining data pertaining to question hours and calling attention notices addressed during multiple sessions of the National Assembly.

“For the sake of transparency, even the records of rejected questions and notices including reasons for their rejection have been made public,” the statement added.

According to official figures, 320 questions from treasury members were disallowed for not meeting procedural requirements, while 127 questions from opposition members were also rejected for the same reason.

The Secretariat further pointed out that on various occasions, questions from opposition members could not be taken up due to their absence from the House amid ongoing protests.

From the 2nd to 14th sessions, Omar Ayub submitted 36 questions, 16 of which were selected through ballot.

However, due to his absence during proceedings, six questions lapsed, four were answered, and six were rejected over procedural non-compliance.

The spokesperson also confirmed that the Opposition Leader submitted seven calling attention notices; of these, two were taken up in the House and discussed, while five lapsed.

In total, opposition members submitted 283 calling attention notices. Of these, 47 were presented before the House and 26 were formally discussed.

However, due to member absence or protests, 21 notices could not be entertained. Additionally, 236 questions lapsed under Rule 94 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly.

The Secretariat reiterated its commitment to upholding parliamentary norms, rules, and transparency in legislative procedures.