NA secretariat has no role in Speaker’s salary hike

ISLAMABAD, Jul 03 (APP): The Spokesperson of the National Assembly Secretariat on Thursday clarified that neither the Speaker’s Office nor the National Assembly Secretariat had any role in the salary increase of the Speaker.

Addressing the matter, the spokesperson said the summary for the salary hike was prepared by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

The summary was then forwarded by the ministry and approved by the federal cabinet.

After cabinet approval, the notification was also issued by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the spokesperson added.