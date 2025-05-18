NA resolution on CSS age limit, attempts termed historic step for youth

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP): The recently passed resolution in the National Assembly of Pakistan to increase the upper age limit for the CSS examination from 30 to 35 years and the number of attempts from three to five has been widely welcomed across the country.

Youth groups, educationists, former bureaucrats, student organizations and civil society have hailed it as a historic move toward ensuring equal opportunities for young aspirants.

According to analysts, the resolution not only aims to make access to the civil service more transparent and inclusive but also sends a message of hope to thousands of determined students who face economic hardships, educational delays, and intense competition. Student unions have labeled it a “youth-friendly policy” that will pave the way for meaningful representation of young people in state institutions.

University students preparing for the CSS exam view the resolution as the fulfillment of a longstanding demand. They note that many candidates are compelled to delay their preparation due to financial constraints or educational interruptions, making the previous age limit of 30 a significant barrier.

Last day, a youth delegation met with MNA Malik Bashir Awan and MNA Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar to express their gratitude for the passage of the resolution. The delegation called it a positive step toward restoring young people’s confidence and increasing their inclusion in national institutions.

In the context of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), this decision is being described as a practical example of youth empowerment. Pakistani students and professionals abroad have also praised the move, calling it a reflection of policy flexibility and alignment with international standards for inclusive governance.