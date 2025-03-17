21.6 C
Islamabad
Monday, March 17, 2025
National

NA refers two bills to committees

ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP):The National Assembly on Monday referred two legislative bills to the relevant standing committees for further deliberation and consideration.
The bills include the Anti-Dumping Duties (Amendment) Bill, 2025, aimed at amending the Anti-Dumping Duties Act, 2015, and the Extradition (Amendment) Bill, 2025, seeking to amend the Extradition Act, 1972.
Additionally, the Societies Registration (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 (No. XI of 2024) was laid before the House, as required under clause (2) of Article 89 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
