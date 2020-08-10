NA recommended to pass Anti-Money Laundering bill

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Monday recommended the National Assembly to pass “The Anti-Money Laundering (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020.”

The meeting of the committee was chaired by Faiz Ullah, according to press statement issued by the National Assembly Secretariat here.

The meeting was attended by MNAs, Sadaqat Ali Khan, Aamir Mehmood Kiani, Amjid Ali Khan, Raza Nasrullah, Makhdoom Syed Sami-ul-Hassan Gillani, Jamil Ahmed Khan, Faheem Khan, Aftab Hussain Saddique, Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Chaudhary Khalid Javed, Ali Perviz, Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Ms. Nafisa Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar and Ms. Hina Rabbani Khar.

The meeting was also attended by the senior officers from Ministry of Finance and Revenue, Law and Justice and Financial Monitoring Unit, the statement added.