NA proceedings suspended due to lack of quorum

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP):Proceedings of the National Assembly were suspended on Thursday due to a lack of quorum, forcing Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah to announce a break.
Soon after the commencement of the House proceedings, Mohammed Iqbal Khan Afridi pointed out the absence of quorum, following which the Deputy Speaker ordered a headcount.
After the count, the Deputy Speaker declared that the House was not in order and announced a break until the quorum was completed.
Earlier, the session began at 11:09 a.m. under the chairmanship of Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah.
