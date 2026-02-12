NA proceedings suspended due to lack of quorum

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP):Proceedings of the National Assembly were suspended on Thursday due to a lack of quorum, forcing Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah to announce a break.

Soon after the commencement of the House proceedings, Mohammed Iqbal Khan Afridi pointed out the absence of quorum, following which the Deputy Speaker ordered a headcount.

After the count, the Deputy Speaker declared that the House was not in order and announced a break until the quorum was completed.

Earlier, the session began at 11:09 a.m. under the chairmanship of Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah.