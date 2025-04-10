NA proceedings suspended due to lack of quorum

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 10 (APP):The National Assembly proceedings were suspended for 15 minutes on Thursday after a lack of quorum was pointed out by opposition member Iqbal Afridi of the Sunni Ittehad Council.

Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, who was chairing the session, initiated the question hour soon after the sitting commenced. However, opposition lawmakers stood up seeking to speak on a point of order, which the chair declined.

In response, Iqbal Afridi drew attention to the quorum. The Deputy Speaker subsequently ordered a headcount, and upon confirming the insufficient presence of members, he declared the House not in order and adjourned the sitting for 15 minutes.