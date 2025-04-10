NA proceedings adjourned till Friday due to lack of quorum

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 10 (APP):Deputy Speaker National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah on Thursday adjourned the House proceedings till Friday at 11:00 a.m. due to a lack of quorum.

Earlier, the session was briefly suspended for 15 minutes after opposition member Iqbal Afridi from the Sunni Ittehad Council pointed out the quorum shortly after proceedings began.

When the House reassembled after the break, the Deputy Speaker ordered a headcount. Upon confirming the insufficient presence of members, he declared the House not in order and adjourned the sitting till Friday morning.