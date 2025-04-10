33.2 C
Islamabad
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalNA proceedings adjourned till Friday due to lack of quorum
National

NA proceedings adjourned till Friday due to lack of quorum

15
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Apr 10 (APP):Deputy Speaker National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah on Thursday adjourned the House proceedings till Friday at 11:00 a.m. due to a lack of quorum.
Earlier, the session was briefly suspended for 15 minutes after opposition member Iqbal Afridi from the Sunni Ittehad Council pointed out the quorum shortly after proceedings began.
When the House reassembled after the break, the Deputy Speaker ordered a headcount. Upon confirming the insufficient presence of members, he declared the House not in order and adjourned the sitting till Friday morning.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan