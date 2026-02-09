NA passes unanimous resolution, condemns Tarlai Kalan suicide attack

ISLAMABAD, Feb 09 (APP): The National Assembly on Monday strongly condemned the heinous suicide attack carried out on February 6, 2026, during Friday prayers at a Jamia Masjid in Tarlai Kalan, Islamabad, which resulted in the martyrdom of innocent worshippers and left dozens of others injured.

A resolution unanimously passed by the House declared the brutal act of terrorism a direct attack on the Constitution of Pakistan, religious freedom, national security and interfaith harmony.

The House demanded that the suicide attacker, along with all facilitators, planners and sponsors involved in the incident, be brought to justice without delay.

It affirmed full support for all relevant investigative agencies, intelligence networks, forensic institutions and judicial processes to ensure indiscriminate and decisive action against those responsible for terrorism.

The resolution called for the formulation and implementation of a comprehensive and permanent security plan for the protection of places of worship, particularly mosques and other religious sites.

The House also urged that adequate financial compensation be provided to the families of the martyrs and that the injured be given the best possible medical treatment and facilities.

Reiterating its resolve, the National Assembly stated that there is no space for terrorism, sectarianism or hate-based violence in Pakistan, and that the state will fulfil its responsibility to ensure the safety and protection of the lives and property of its citizens under all circumstances.