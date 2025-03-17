21.6 C
Islamabad
Monday, March 17, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalNA passes two resolutions to extend ordinances
National

NA passes two resolutions to extend ordinances

17
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP):The National Assembly on Monday passed two resolutions, extending the duration of two ordinances for an additional 120 days.
The resolutions passed by the house included, “That the National Assembly resolves to extend the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 (IX of 2024) for a further period of one hundred and twenty days with effect from 2nd April, 2025, under proviso to sub-paragraph (ii) of paragraph (a) of clause (2) of Article 89 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.”
The National Assembly passed another resolution, “That the National Assembly resolves to extend the Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 (X of 2024) for a further period of one hundred and twenty days with effect from 27th April, 2025, under proviso to sub-paragraph (i) of paragraph (a) of clause (2) of Article 89 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.”
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan