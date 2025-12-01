Tuesday, December 2, 2025
HomeNationalNA passes two amendment bills; two more introduced in the House
National

NA passes two amendment bills; two more introduced in the House

5
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Dec 01 (APP): The National Assembly (NA) on Monday passed two key pieces of legislation — The Federal Prosecution Service (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and The National Commission for Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2025.
Both bills were tabled by Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar.
In addition to the legislation passed, Minister for Law and Justice and Human Rights Azam Nazeer Tarar introduced two new bills:
The Inter-Boards Coordination Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and The General Statistics (Reorganization) (Amendment) Bill, 2025.
Both bills were referred to the relevant standing committees for further scrutiny, in line with the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan