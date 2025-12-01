NA passes two amendment bills; two more introduced in the House

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 01 (APP): The National Assembly (NA) on Monday passed two key pieces of legislation — The Federal Prosecution Service (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and The National Commission for Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

Both bills were tabled by Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar.

In addition to the legislation passed, Minister for Law and Justice and Human Rights Azam Nazeer Tarar introduced two new bills:

The Inter-Boards Coordination Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and The General Statistics (Reorganization) (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

Both bills were referred to the relevant standing committees for further scrutiny, in line with the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business.