NA passes three bills; four more sent to committees

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP):The National Assembly on Monday passed three bills, including “The Transfer of Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2025.”

The bill was moved by Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi.

The House also approved “The Export Development Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2026” and “The National Tariff Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2026.”

Additionally, four bills were introduced in the House, including: Besides, four bills including; “The Islamabad Capital Territory Private Educational Institutions (Registration and Regulation) (Amendment) bill, 2026”, “The Pakistan Names and Emblems (Prevention of Unauthorized Use) (Amendment) Bill, 2026”, “The Cannabis Control and Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2026” and “The Archival Material (Preservation and Export Control) (Amendment) Bill, 2026.”

The Chair referred all four bills to the relevant Standing Committees for further examination