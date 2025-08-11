NA passes resolution unanimously to take steps to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi in befitting manner

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP):The National Assembly unanimously passed a resolution urging the federal and provincial governments to take necessary steps to celebrate the 1500th Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) in a befitting manner.

Pir Syed Fazal Ali Shah Jillani moved the resolution in the House.

The resolution called for organizing Milad programmes at the highest level and illuminating both government and private buildings. It emphasized the importance of promoting the teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Ala Alayhee Wassallam, Khatim-un-Nabiyeen.

In connection with National Minorities Day, the House also passed another resolution, calling for the inclusion of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s historic address, delivered on 11 August 1947 to the first Constituent Assembly of Pakistan, into the national curriculum.

In that address, the founder of Pakistan declared that “you are free to go to your temples, mosques, or any other places of worship in this country. You may belong to any religion, caste, or creed that has nothing to do with the business of the State.”

The resolution was moved by Naveed Aamir in the House.