NA passes resolution to write Khatam-un-Nabiyyin with name of Holy Prophet (PBUH)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 12 (APP): The National Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution to write Khatam-un-Nabiyyin with the name of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in all textbooks, official and non official documents.

State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said that all parliamentary parties had supported the resolution.

The house also passed a resolution to include Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s speech of August, 11, 1947 in the curriculum.

The resolution was moved by MNA Dr Darshan.