NA passes resolution to confer national award for Mufti Abdul Shakoor

ISLAMABAD, Apr 17 (APP): The National Assembly on Monday passed a unanimous resolution to confer a national award upon the late minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor in recognition of his services to the nation, religion and politics.

The resolution was tabled by Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi who expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of the late Religious Affairs Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor.

The resolution directed the investigation agencies to probe his tragic death and share all the facts with the house and the nation. The resolution said Mufti Abdul Shakoor worked for religion and service to humanity throughout his life.

It said that Mufti Abdul Shakoor always followed the party ideology. The resolution paid tribute to the late minister for upholding the Constitution and strengthening the parliament and democracy.

It added that his service for the restoration of peace in FATA will be remembered. The house also paid tribute to Mufti Abdul Shakoor for the arrangements made for Hajj 2022-23

The House as per its tradition suspended its agenda to pay tribute to the late Mufti Abdul Shakoor.

On the request of Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mehmood led the fateha. Minister for National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel paid tribute to Mufti Abdul Shakoor and said his services for his party and the strengthening of parliament would always be remembered.

“Demise of Mufti Shakoor is not a loss of one party, but for the whole nation,” the minister said. Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali while paying tribute to Mufti Abdul Shakoor said that the country has lost a great religious scholar. He also paid tribute to the late minister for standing firm with his party’s ideology.

Member of the National Assembly Ali Wazir lauded the services of Mufti Shakoor for religion, nation, Constitution and democracy.

He said that he lacked the words to express his feelings on such a big loss for the entire nation. He said Abdul Mufti Shakoor always disseminated knowledge of religion.

He prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

Member of the National Assembly Mohsin Dawar said that the late Mufti was a renowned religious scholar and an honest and hardworking member of the house.

Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain said the death of Mufti Abdul Shakoor was a great loss to his party and said he will be remembered for his services to the party.

He said that Mufti Abdul Shakoor was a man of principle and always followed the party line on national and international issues. Engr. Sabir Hussain KaimKhani said that Abdul Shakoor Mufti’s demise is a great loss to his party.

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shazain Bugti paid tribute to Abdul Shakoor Mufti and said that his services for corruption-free Hajj would be remembered forever.

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah also paid tribute to the services of Mufti Abdul Shakoor and said that as per the resolution, he would also endorse granting a national award to him.

He informed the house that as per the preliminary investigation death of Mufti Abdul Shakoor was an accident and there was no evidence of any terrorism.

He, however, informed the house that the investigation of the incident will continue. Minister for Communications Asad Mahmood thanked the member of the national assembly for expressing grief over the sad demise of Mufti Abdul Shakoor. He said that his service to the country and religion will be remembered.

Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar also paid tribute to great religious scholar Mufti Abdul Shakoor and suggested that the issue of granting a pension to such a person should be discussed in the NA standing committee on Finance. Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf referred the issue to the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance.