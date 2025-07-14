NA panel urges priority Hajj accommodation for affected pilgrims, enhanced interfaith harmony initiatives

- Advertisement -

By Rehan Khan

ISLAMABAD, July 14 (APP):The National Assembly Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, during its 6th meeting held at the Parliament House on Monday, expressed grave concern over the exclusion of a significant number of Pakistani pilgrims from Hajj 2025 and recommended their priority accommodation in Hajj 2026 or full refund of their deposits.

The meeting was chaired by Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar, MNA and Chairman of the Committee, who directed the Ministry of Religious Affairs to explore alternative travel options for pilgrims, including land and sea routes, in coordination with relevant ministries. The ministry was instructed to submit concrete proposals in the next committee meeting.

Briefing the committee, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, acknowledged the government’s efforts for Pakistani pilgrims for Hajj 2025. He said the efficient arrangements had revived public confidence in the ministry, reflected in the record registration of 455,000 applicants for Hajj 2026.

The minister assured that the government had already begun preparations for the Hajj Policy 2026, in accordance with guidelines from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), and pledged to further improve facilities for pilgrims next year. He also highlighted the successful management of Hajj operations both in Pakistan and in KSA this year.

Chairman Aamir Dogar emphasized regional facilitation and directed the ministry to ensure dedicated Hajj flights from Peshawar, Lahore, and Quetta. He also proposed the introduction of installment-based payment plans for Hajj expenses and the inclusion of special measures for low-income pilgrims and women travelling without a Mahram.

The committee stressed the inclusion of its members in the policy formulation process for Hajj 2026 and underscored the need for a people-centric and inclusive approach.

Addressing matters of religious diplomacy, the committee was briefed on the annual high-level official delegation’s visit to Roza-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him).

The chair called for enhanced dignity and organization of this sacred visit and tasked MNA Asiya Naz Tanoli with preparing comprehensive recommendations to improve the standard operating procedures (SOPs). She was advised to consult the Imam of the Parliament House Mosque to ensure religious and cultural propriety in all arrangements.

In a landmark decision, the committee unanimously agreed to hold one of its upcoming meetings in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during the Hajj season to observe arrangements firsthand and contribute to future improvements.

On the issue of interfaith harmony, the committee raised concerns over inadequate budget allocations for minority welfare schemes. Chairman Dogar urged the ministry to significantly increase funding for scholarships and development projects targeting minority communities, proposing that the current budget be doubled. He emphasized expanding educational scholarships to include students from private institutions in addition to those enrolled in public ones.

The committee also reviewed and disposed of “The National Commission for Minorities’ Rights Bill, 2025”, and scheduled a comprehensive briefing on the functioning of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) for the next meeting.

The minutes of the previous committee meeting were unanimously approved.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Seema Mohi-ud-Din Jamili, Asiya Naz Tanoli, Shahnaz Saleem Malik, Muneeba Iqbal, Dr. Nelson Azeem, Shagufta Jumani, Mussarat Rafique Mahesar, Samina Khalid Ghurki, Muhammad Ijaz-ul-Haq, Ahmed Saleem Siddiqui, Muhammad Nawaz Khan, Muhammad Bashir Khan, Nasim Ali Shah, Saleem Rehman, Mujahid Ali, and Syed Sami Ullah. Minister Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, along with senior officers from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, also attended.